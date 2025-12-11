Austin Peay State University Football Books 2027 Matchup at Auburn

Clarksville, TN – Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon has announced an agreement for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team to travel to Auburn for a game in Auburn, Alabama, during the 2027 season.

The Week 3 game is scheduled for September 18th, 2027, at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and Tigers.

“We’re thrilled to add a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to our 2027 schedule,” said Harmon. “Opportunities like this give our student-athletes the chance to perform on one of the sport’s biggest stages and elevate our entire athletics department. It’s going to be a great day to be a Gov on The Plains!”

The Governors opened the 2025 season with their first win against an FBS opponent in 38 years when they beat Middle Tennessee, 34-14, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Previously, the Govs’ only other victory against an FBS opponent was when they defeated Kansas State, 26-22, during the opening week of the 1987 season.

Austin Peay State University is 0-9 all-time against Southeastern Conference opponents and fell to No. 3 Georgia, 28-6, at Sanford Stadium in its last contest against the league.

In addition to the 2027 contest at Auburn, Austin Peay State University has future nonconference contests scheduled against Vanderbilt, Morehead State, and North Dakota State during the 2026 season; a game at Samford in 2028; and a game at Marshall in 2030. For a complete list of ASPU’s future football games, visit the link at the top of this release.

