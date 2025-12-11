Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 11th-15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville–Montgomery County residents can expect a sharp shift in temperatures over the next several days, with mild conditions early in the forecast giving way to a bitter cold snap by the weekend.

Sunshine and calm winds will start the period on a quiet note, but a wave of Arctic air will move in Saturday night, dropping temperatures dramatically and keeping the region frigid through early next week.

On Thursday, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 43 as calm winds shift to a light west-southwest breeze around 5 mph.

Thursday night, clouds will increase, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36, with southwest winds picking up to 5 to 10 mph.

On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and a warmer high near 53. Southwest winds near 10 mph will shift to the north-northwest in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Friday night will turn mostly cloudy and colder, dropping to around 28 as north-northwest winds ease to about 5 mph before becoming calm after midnight.

On Saturday, the day will be partly sunny again, reaching a high near 43 with calm winds becoming northerly around 5 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers is expected Saturday night before 9:00pm, then a slight chance of snow through midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will accompany a sharp fall to around 11 degrees, with north winds 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Precipitation chances remain at 20%.

On Sunday, the day will be sunny but extremely cold, with a high near 21 and persistent north winds at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Skies turn mostly clear as temperatures plunge to around 8 degrees Sunday night, with light north winds becoming calm during the evening.

On Monday, sunshine returns and temperatures moderate slightly, reaching a high near 37.

Monday night, partly cloudy conditions settle in with a low around 23.

This stretch of weather will demand extra caution and preparation, especially as temperatures drop into dangerous territory over the weekend. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on changing conditions, bundle up during the bitter cold, and check on vulnerable neighbors as Clarksville–Montgomery County moves into a very wintry start to the week.