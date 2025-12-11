Clarksville Obituary: Debra Lynn Smith

Clarksville, TN – Debra Lynn Smith,68, of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 6th, 2025. She was born on October 17th, 1957 in Elmira, NY to Ruth Clark who preceded her in death.

She loved collecting dolphin figurines, working on Thomas Kincaid puzzles, and spending time at home with a good book.

She graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in Geology and two minors in writing, an achievement she was proud of.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Lawrence Smith; 5 children; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Please Debbie’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.