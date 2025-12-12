Clarksville Obituary: Lowell Thomas “Tommy” Parchman

Clarksville, TN – Lowell Thomas “Tommy” Parchman, Sr., age 79, of Erin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2025 at Signature Healthcare of Erin, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 25th, 1946, Tommy devoted several decades of his life to law enforcement, serving his community with honor, strength, and unwavering dedication. As a retired Police Chief and former Sheriff, he earned deep respect for his leadership and the steadfast way he protected the people of Houston County.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Betty Parchman, and his brothers, Billy and Bobby Parchman.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Parchman; his children, Nina Parchman, Beth Garza, Sarah Odom, Thomas Parchman, Jr., and Ashley (Daniel) Arnold; his grandchildren, Zachary Garza, McKenzie (Dalton) Belew, Emily Garza, Ryelee Odom, Jacob Garza, Savannah Odom, Sierra Garza, Aiden Lambert, Levi Arnold, and London Arnold; three great-grandchildren, and his sister, Sara Margaret.
In accordance with his wishes, Tommy will be cremated, and no public services will be held. His family invites those wishing to honor his memory to do so through quiet acts of kindness, community service, or by sharing the many stories of how he touched their lives.
Arrangements are entrusted to Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com