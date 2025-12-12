37.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Kay Lambeth
Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Kay Lambeth

September 16th, 1946 — December 6th, 2025

Sandra Kay Lambeth
Sandra Kay Lambeth

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Sandra Kay Lambeth, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 6th, 2025. She was born on September 16th, 1946 in Paris, IL.

Sandra had a big heart and always had a kind word for others. She enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels and going to lunch with her friends on Wednesdays. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Sr. and Dorothy Plew; husband, Robert “Bob” Lambeth, Sr.; step-son, Robert “Bobby” Lambeth, Jr.; brothers, Elmer Plew Jr. and William Plew, Sr.. Sandra is survived by her children: James Watson, Tammy (Jen) Wood, and Gary “Bull” (Robin Wallace) Watson; step-children: Mary (Gary) Dawson, Christine Christoffer (Donnie), Patricia “Patty” (Orrin) Grosjean; grandchildren: Todd Shackleford, Gary Dawson, Robert Dawson, Shelby Moore, Ryan Jean Grosjean, and Dennis Chyle; great-grandchild, Tyler; and best friend, Barbara Campbell.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Please visit Sandra’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sandra Kay Lambeth, please visit our flower store.
 

