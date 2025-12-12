40 F
APSU Honors Eighteen Governors During Winter 2025 Commencement

Austin Peay State University Winter 2025 Commencement Recognizes Academic Achievements of 18 Governors. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Eighteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Winter 2025 Commencement Ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 18 Dean’s List selections 
  • 18 Athletic Director’s Honors Roll recipients
  • One United Athletic Conference Specialist of the Year
  • Two First Team All-UAC selections
  • One Second Team All-UAC selection
  • One College Sports Communicators All-District Team
  • One NFF Hampshire Honor Society selection
  • One Second Team All-ASUN selection
  • One NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete
  • Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team
  • Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

