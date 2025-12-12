APSU Honors Eighteen Governors During Winter 2025 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Eighteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Winter 2025 Commencement Ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following were master’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:
- Tae Gayden, Football
- Nick Hilliard, Football
- Austin Smith, Football
- Eli Sutton, Football
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:
- Ashley Doyle, Women’s Cross Country / Track & Field
- Carson Smith, Football
- Harrison Wilkes, Football
- DJ Carter, Football
- Kendrick Clark, Football
- Davion Hood, Football
- Marcus Howard, Football
- Nate Lewis, Football
- Lucas Bales, Men’s Cross Country
- Christian Pastrana, Men’s Cross Country
- Bailey Lasater, Beach Volleyball
- Emma Loiars, Beach Volleyball
- Ashlyn Dulaney, Softball
- Sammie Shelander, Softball
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 18 Dean’s List selections
- 18 Athletic Director’s Honors Roll recipients
- One United Athletic Conference Specialist of the Year
- Two First Team All-UAC selections
- One Second Team All-UAC selection
- One College Sports Communicators All-District Team
- One NFF Hampshire Honor Society selection
- One Second Team All-ASUN selection
- One NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete
- Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team
- Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!