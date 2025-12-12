APSU Honors Eighteen Governors During Winter 2025 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Eighteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Winter 2025 Commencement Ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2025 Commencement:

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

18 Dean’s List selections

18 Athletic Director’s Honors Roll recipients

One United Athletic Conference Specialist of the Year

Two First Team All-UAC selections

One Second Team All-UAC selection

One College Sports Communicators All-District Team

One NFF Hampshire Honor Society selection

One Second Team All-ASUN selection

One NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete

Three members of the 2022 ASUN Football Championship Team

Three members of the 2023 UAC Football Championship Team

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

Photo Gallery