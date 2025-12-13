Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Main Maintenance for The Oaks Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Monday, December 15th, 2025, at 8:00am in The Oaks Subdivision that could cause possible low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Bluebell Drive, Spiderwort Drive, Alton Drive, Oak Forest Road, Blackjack Oak Court, English Oak Drive, Bur Oak Court, Sugarberry Court, and Laurel Drive.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water pressure restored by approximately 12:00pm.