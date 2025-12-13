Clarksville Obituary: Larry Wayne Bryant

Clarksville, TN – Larry Wayne Bryant, age 79, of Clarksville, went to be with the LORD on Tuesday, December 9h, 2025, while comforted by the loving presence of his family. He was born on April 25th, 1946, in Clarksville, where he spent his life dedicated to both his family and his career in public service.

Larry began a fruitful career in public service in 1975 when he went to work for the Montgomery County Emergency dispatch, progressing through the ranks and culminating in his role as the Director of the Emergency-911 public service. Known for his kind and gentle nature, he earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and citizens alike. His wealth of knowledge and professionalism never wavered, and he was a dedicated public servant who made significant contributions to his community.

Throughout their children’s youth, Larry and Joyce were ardent supporters of the Stokes Northwest Little League and spent countless hours coaching and nurturing all the young ballplayers of the community on and off the field as well. Larry loved his LORD JESUS. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and his gentle, humble, and kind spirit was a beacon of steadfast values, inspiring those around him to walk a similar Christian path.

Family was of utmost importance to Larry. He was a loving and doting husband to his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Ferrell Bryant. Together, they shared a lifetime filled with treasured memories, exemplifying a partnership grounded in love and tender care.

Larry took immense pride in his role as a father to his children, Larry Scott “Scotty” Bryant and Lori Joyce Shelby (Brian), and he reveled in the joy of being a grandfather to Kyle Townsend. Larry’s legacy will continue through his other loving family members, which include his brothers-in-law, Michael Wayne Bumpus and Robert Darden; his nephews, Larry Kevin Osborne and Ryan Nathan Suiter (Tara); his nieces, Dana Renea Bryant Powell (Joey) and Danielle Elaine Suiter MacDonald (Robbie); and his great-nephews, Joshua Bryant Osborne, Dalton Seth Powell (Brandi), Jacob Robert MacDonald (SarahAnn), and Joshua Ryan MacDonald (Aly), as well as his great-niece, Kaitlin Paige Powell. He leaves behind his precious pup Annie Pearl and joins in eternity his other beloved pups, Maddie Lou and Minnie Pearl!

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Lester Bryant and Dorothy Bellamy Bryant, along with his infant twin brothers, Ronald Gene Bryant and Donald Dean Bryant, his brother, James Elmer “Sonny” Bryant, and sisters Betty Joyce Bryant Osborne, Annie Lee Bryant Darden, and Patricia Gayle Bumpus.

Services will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. Larry’s family will receive friends on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, from 10:00am until 1:00pm with the Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00pm. Reverend David Mackens will officiate. The service will also be viewable online at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTc2NTQ3MDExNzM5MjUxOCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

Larry will be laid to rest following the service at Riverview Cemetery with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Coach Bryant’s former ballplayers of the Stokes Northwest Little League.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting stjude.org. As we remember Larry, we join our hearts together to honor a man who touched the lives of many with his unwavering love and kindness.