Clarksville Obituary: Theresa “Terri” Johnson Lyle

Clarksville, TN – Theresa “Terri” Johnson Lyle, age 65 of Erin, TN, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 9th, 2025 at Horizon Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, December 14th, 2025 at Springhill Church with Bro. Brian Henley and Bro. Richard Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery.

The Lyle family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home, and again from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon at the church.

Terri entered this life on February 10th, 1960 in Granite City, IL, daughter to Ray Johnson and Virginia Johnson. Terri lived a life of service, strength, and dedication. She was a lifelong nurse; working in labor and delivery, the ER, and later serving as Director of Nursing at SHC of Erin for almost 20 years, where she cared deeply for her residents, and mentored countless nurses. She continued her career with the State of Tennessee until her retirement earlier this year.

Terri was also a devoted and faithful member of Springhill Church where she worshiped, served, and built lifelong friendships.

Above all else, Terri loved her family; “Marmie” as she was affectionally called by her grands. She was the rock of her home and the heart of every gathering. She faithfully cooked “Sunday Dinner” every week for her entire family and extended family- a tradition that brought everyone together and became part of who she was. She loved gardening with her mother, canning vegetables, and making her well known comfrey salve. Recently, she had taken up quilting, and was lovingly working on a quilt for each of her grandchildren for Christmas, as well as homemade stockings for her entire family.

Terri’s love was steady, strong, and unwavering. She carried her family through life’s hardest moments, and celebrated every joy with them. Her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her legacy of love, work ethic, and devotion will continue through each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her loyal and “loving” dog, Emmy who rarely left her side.

Terri has been reunited with her loving son, Tyler Lyle; father, Ray Johnson; sister, Kim Fansler, and her husband, Ronnie Fansler; granddaughter, Morgan; and beloved in laws, Carroll and Marylin Lyle.

Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Fred Lyle whom she married on September 10, 1978. Terri also leaves behind her precious children, Bronson Lyle, Jarrod (Ginger) Lyle, Cameron (Kacey) Lyle; mother, Virginia Johnson; sister, Robyn (Bill) Giffin; daughter in law, Tina McClurken; grandchildren, Savannah (Justin) Cathey, Alexandra (Will) McCraw, Caeley Lyle, Colin Lyle, Grady Lyle, Camdyn Lyle, Carter Lyle, Charley Lyle; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Cathey, Morgan Cathey; nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Tuck) Tucker, Randy (Amanda) Fansler, Adam (Amanda) Fansler.

Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Fansler, Randy Fansler, Colin Lyle, Justin Cathey, Tuck Tucker, and Warren Gant. Honorary pallbearers will be Carter Lyle, and Grady Lyle.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.