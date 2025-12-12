Clarksville Shooting Leaves One Injured; Clarksville Police Investigation Ongoing

Clarksville, TN – On December 11th, 2025, at approximately 11:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Park Lane in reference to a shooting that had already occurred. One of the occupants of the home sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, but he is being flown to Nashville by LifeFlight helicopter out of precaution.

At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence. Officers remain on scene and are actively working the investigation.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of Park Lane who have outdoor security cameras are asked to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious or believe they may have footage that could assist investigators.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.