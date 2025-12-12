Deanna McLaughlin Steps Down from Clarksville City Council to Join Congressman Matt Van Epps’ Team

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin has notified Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, all City Council members, and City department heads, in writing, of her intent to resign from the Council effective end-of-day, Saturday, January 10th, 2026.

“This decision comes as a result of accepting a significant professional opportunity: I have accepted the position of Deputy District Director for Congressman Matt Van Epps, who represents Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District,” Councilman McLaughlin stated in the resignation letter.

“While my intention was always to complete my current term, this new role presented an unexpected and impactful opportunity that I felt compelled to accept. It has been an immense honor and the deepest privilege to serve the residents of Ward 2 and the entire city of Clarksville. I am genuinely humbled by the trust placed in me and am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support I have received.

“My time on the City Council has been incredibly rewarding, and I feel a strong sense of pride in the progress we have achieved together,” Councilman McLaughlin said.

Some of the achievements she cites as being most proud of are:

Zoning and Future Development: Implementation of the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road overlays to achieve greater aesthetic standards and guide commercial growth, while defending single-family neighborhoods.

Community Engagement and Transparency: Holding monthly Town Hall meetings, sending monthly newsletters, and using social media to ensure direct communication with residents of Ward 2.

Neighborhood Revitalization: Chairing the Restoring Clarksville Initiative, a multi-departmental effort to revitalize neighborhoods and improve the quality of life by addressing neglected properties.

Park and Recreation: The successful expansion of Ewing C. Burchett Park

Safety: Successful enhancement of a crosswalk on Cunningham Lane at New Providence Middle School to improve pedestrian safety.

Active Civic Involvement: Participation in key community events, including National Night Out, Mayor’s Summer Night Lights, Fright on Franklin, the Polar Bear Plunge, the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade, and Wreaths Across America.

“A special note of thanks must go to Mayor Pitts,” Councilman McLaughlin said. “I deeply appreciate his strong support and partnership, which allowed me to finally accomplish key tasks for Ward 2 that I had been unable to complete during my previous eight years on the City Council.

“Your dedication to working collaboratively across departments has been instrumental in turning long-standing goals into realities for our residents,” she told Mayor Pitts.

Councilman McLaughlin also extends heartfelt thanks to all City department heads and employees. “The accomplishments we celebrate belong not just to the Council, but to you. The daily, often thankless, work you do, fueled by your expertise and profound commitment to public service, is the true engine of our city’s success.

“My appreciation grew immeasurably when watching your response to the devastating EF-3 tornado on December 9, 2023, and the multiple, subsequent major flooding events that occurred in Ward 2,” Councilman McLaughlin wrote.

“The compassion, dedication, and sheer exhaustion you endured, from our first responders, utility crews, and public works, to administrative staff, was nothing short of heroic. You showed Clarksville what resilience truly looks like, and I will forever be indebted to you for the safety and swift recovery you brought to our neighborhoods,” she said.

While stepping down from the Council, Councilman McLaughlin stated that she will advocate for Clarksville-Montgomery County on a broader, regional and federal scale, through the new role with U.S. Rep. Van Epps. “My commitment to our shared home remains absolutely unwavering.

“Finally, I want to thank my family,” she wrote. “To my husband and daughter, thank you for your unwavering support, patience, and understanding throughout my time on the Council. Your encouragement made this demanding work possible.”

Mayor Pitts praised Councilman McLaughlin’s work and achievements.

“Councilman McLaughlin has left an indelible, positive mark on our City during her 15 years of service on the City Council,” Mayor Pitts said. “Her passion to do what is best for her constituents and our City made her a very effective legislator.

“I look forward to working with her in this new role, while she continues to serve the people of Clarksville and Congressional District 7,” Mayor Pitts said.