Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Ringgold Estates and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water outages and low water pressure for water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, at 9:00pm for Ringgold Estates and surrounding areas.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday, December 16th, at 9:00pm to 2:00am Wednesday, December 17th

Ishee Drive

Hitcher Drive

Castlerock Drive

Crestone Court

Mirren Circle

Crestone Lane

Banister Drive

Ringgold Road (Waterwheel Circle to 697 Ringgold Road)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.