Clarksville Obituary: Patrick Charles Geraci

October 3rd, 1947 - December 10th, 2025

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Patrick Charles Geraci, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, at the age of 78.

Patrick was born in Bronx, NY on October 3rd, 1947, to the late Salvatore and Theresa Geraci.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Geraci; sons, Sal Geraci (Jessica) and Stephen Geraci; daughter, Nicole Geraci; sister, Joanne Lodavico; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Elliot.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Patrick, please visit our floral store.
 
 

