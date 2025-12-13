Clarksville Obituary: Patrick Charles Geraci

Clarksville, TN – Patrick Charles Geraci, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, at the age of 78.

Patrick was born in Bronx, NY on October 3rd, 1947, to the late Salvatore and Theresa Geraci.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Geraci; sons, Sal Geraci (Jessica) and Stephen Geraci; daughter, Nicole Geraci; sister, Joanne Lodavico; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Elliot.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.