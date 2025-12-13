Clarksville Obituary: Teresa Lynn Thomason

Clarksville, TN – Teresa Lynn Thomason, age 63, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Thursday, December 11th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating.

Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Teresa entered this life on June 5th, 1962 in Erin, TN to the late Clide and Alda Fox. She was a Christian, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly knew her as “Granny T”. Prior to getting sick, Teresa enjoyed cooking and attending horse shows. More than anything, she enjoyed time spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Herman Edward Wallace; mother-in-law, Edna Earl Gunter, and father-in-law, Eugene Mardis Thomason.

Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Larry Thomason, Sr.; son, Larry Thomason, Jr., of Cunningham, TN; daughters, Tracey McClurkan (Keith), of Vanleer, TN, and Renae Trotter (Chris), of Cumberland Furnace, TN; brother, Larry Fox; sister, Mildred Wallace (Dean); five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Alberd, Kyle Neblett, Scotty Richardson, Curtis Gant, James Bryant, and Danny Dunaway. Coty Newton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

