Clarksville Obituary: Teresa Lynn Thomason

Clarksville, TN – Teresa Lynn Thomason, age 63, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Thursday, December 11th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Chambers officiating.
Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Teresa entered this life on June 5th, 1962 in Erin, TN to the late Clide and Alda Fox. She was a Christian, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly knew her as “Granny T”. Prior to getting sick, Teresa enjoyed cooking and attending horse shows. More than anything, she enjoyed time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Herman Edward Wallace; mother-in-law, Edna Earl Gunter, and father-in-law, Eugene Mardis Thomason.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Larry Thomason, Sr.; son, Larry Thomason, Jr., of Cunningham, TN; daughters, Tracey McClurkan (Keith), of Vanleer, TN, and Renae Trotter (Chris), of Cumberland Furnace, TN; brother, Larry Fox; sister, Mildred Wallace (Dean); five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Alberd, Kyle Neblett, Scotty Richardson, Curtis Gant, James Bryant, and Danny Dunaway. Coty Newton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com