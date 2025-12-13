Cold Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville–Montgomery County, continues through Noon Monday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville–Montgomery County is under a Cold Weather Advisory as a prolonged stretch of bitter winter air grips Middle Tennessee.

The advisory, issued late Saturday night, remains in effect until noon CT Monday, with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills expected to persist through the weekend and into the start of the workweek.

Forecasters warn that temperatures will remain below freezing through Monday morning, with the coldest conditions arriving Sunday. Wind chills are expected to dip as low as 3 degrees below zero, making outdoor exposure hazardous. Even brief time outside without proper protection could lead to discomfort, while prolonged exposure increases the risk of cold-related illness.

Sunday night is expected to bring the coldest actual air temperatures, with lows falling into the teens across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Light winds will continue to amplify the cold, keeping wind chill values well below the air temperature.

The advisory covers all of Middle Tennessee, including Clarksville and surrounding communities, as well as major cities such as Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Cookeville. Officials stress that the cold snap is widespread and not limited to higher elevations or rural areas.

Residents are urged to take precautions when traveling or spending time outdoors. Wearing multiple layers, a warm hat, gloves, and insulated outerwear is strongly recommended. Those with pets, livestock, or vulnerable neighbors should ensure adequate shelter and heating are available.

With frigid conditions lingering through Monday morning, Clarksville–Montgomery County residents are encouraged to plan ahead, limit time outdoors when possible, and stay informed as this significant cold event continues across the region.

Counties Affected Are

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County,

Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.