18 Tennessee Women’s Basketball Dominate Winthrop 112–40 in Offensive Showcase

Knoxville, TN – Showcasing its best offensive performance of the season, No. 18/18 Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team had five players scoring in double figures and turned in a dominating 112-40 victory over Winthrop on Sunday afternoon in front of 10,091 at Food City Center.

Demonstrating the benefits of a productive week of practice after the team’s recent West Coast trip and the completion of the semester and final exams, the Lady Vols (7-2) scored 39 points in the second quarter and 66 in the first half, carding their top offensive performances of 2025-26 on both counts en route to season highs in points, field goals, field goal percentage, three-pointers, three-point percentage, assists and rebounds.

Senior forward Janiah Barker carded a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Big Orange and surpass 1,000 points for her career, while freshman guard Mia Pauldo enjoyed her first collegiate double-double with career bests of 18 points and 10 assists on the day. Senior guard Nya Robertson, redshirt junior guard Talaysia Cooper and junior forward Alyssa Latham also were in double figures with 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Winthrop (7-5), which was held to 25-percent shooting and was out-rebounded 54-33, was paced by Ryiah Wilson with 12 points. The Eagles trailed 66-17 at the half and allowed a number of offensive superlatives to Tennessee that are outlined in the postgame notes below.

The Lady Vols jumped on top 6-0 in the early going and used 54-percent shooting and seven forced turnovers to build a 17-1 lead, cruising into the 4:21 media timeout on an 11-0 run punctuated by a three-pointer from Barker. Winthrop, which shot only 15.4 percent from the field over the first 10 minutes, managed to score eight points the rest of the way, mostly on free throws. Mia Pauldo, though, hit a pair of charity tosses and two treys to finish with 12 for the quarter and help Tennessee secure a 27-9 cushion after the opening stanza.

UT opened the second period on a three-point barrage, getting back-to-back deep balls from Mia Pauldo and Robertson to move ahead 33-9. Robertson later added another, and Cooper and Kaniya Boyd got into the act with treys of their own to help send the Big Orange into the 4:49 media break with a 49-15 lead.

The Lady Vols would continue to roll, building their spree of points to a season-high 24 straight with a Mia Pauldo three and layups by Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jaida Civil making it 64-15 before the Eagles could respond on a Jada Ryce jumper with a minute to go. Robertson had the last word, hitting a layup and sending her team into the intermission with a 66-17 gap on 55-percent shooting from the field with nine treys and 21-0 dominance in points off turnovers.

The Lady Vols continued their offensive prowess in the third quarter, using a 16-6 burst capped by a Barker three to take an 82-23 lead and force a Winthrop timeout with 6:31 remaining. Threes continued to be the order of the day, with Cooper, Lauren Hurst and Robertson connecting from long range and sending the home team into the final frame with a 93-30 advantage.

A 12-0 run early in the fourth, capped by a Civil three-pointer, made it 105-32 with 6:22 to go, and an Alyssa Latham layup a few minutes later sent the team to the 4:52 media timeout with the hosts carrying a 107-34 lead. A three by Mya Pauldo at the 3:22 mark and a put-back by Wolfenbarger with 1:16 to go were the final touches of UT’s seventh win in its past eight games.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will travel to New York City next weekend, where it will face No. 22/20 Louisville in the Shark Beauty Women’s Champions Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, December 20th at 10:00am CT (11:00am ET).