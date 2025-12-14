Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 14th – 18th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville–Montgomery County is heading into a week that begins with bitter cold and gusty winds, then gradually transitions toward milder temperatures and increasing rain chances.

The stretch will feature clear, frigid nights early on, followed by a noticeable warmup and a return of unsettled weather by mid to late week.

Sunday will be bright but sharply cold, with sunshine pushing temperatures to a high near 21. Wind chills on Sunday may dip as low as 2 below zero as north winds blow at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph and keeping conditions feeling much colder than the thermometer suggests.

Sunday Night will be calm and frigid, with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall to around 9. North winds during Sunday night will ease to about 5 mph before becoming calm later in the evening, setting the stage for another cold start Monday morning.

Monday brings a modest warmup under sunny skies, with afternoon highs reaching near 38. Winds on Monday will start light and variable before turning south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, helping temperatures recover slightly from the weekend chill.

Monday Night stays quiet and clear, with lows dropping to around 24. A light southwest breeze near 5 mph during Monday night will prevent temperatures from falling as sharply as previous nights.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 48. South-southwest winds on Tuesday will range from 5 to 10 mph, providing a noticeable improvement in overall comfort.

Tuesday Night turns mostly cloudy, with temperatures settling near 37. A steady south-southwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph during Tuesday night will keep the air from cooling too quickly.

Wednesday introduces the first chance of rain, with a 20 percent chance of showers before noon and partly sunny skies afterward. Highs on Wednesday will climb to near 53, supported by south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night becomes more unsettled, with a slight chance of showers early, then a better chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. On Wednesday night, mostly cloudy skies and gusty south winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts up to 25 mph, will keep temperatures around 45.

Thursday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm pushing rain chances to 90 percent. Highs on Thursday will rise to around 60, marking the warmest day of the forecast period.

Thursday Night cools down behind the rain, with a 40 percent chance of lingering showers and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures Thursday night will fall to around 28, signaling a return to colder air by week’s end.

Overall, Clarksville–Montgomery County will experience a dramatic temperature swing this week, starting with dangerous cold and ending with springlike warmth and rain. Residents should dress for the cold early, stay weather-aware midweek, and prepare for changing conditions as the forecast evolves.