Clarksville Obituary: Marilyn Carol Suggs

Clarksville, TN – Marilyn Carol Suggs, known affectionately to friends and family as simply “CAROL”, passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2025. She was 79 years young.

Born and raised in Lyles, Tennessee, Carol was the daughter of the late J.T. and Dorothy Litton. From an early age, she exhibited the calm and gentle soul that defined her life.

On June 22nd, 1968, she married the love of her life, Harold Suggs. They shared 55 years of marriage, building a life centered on family, loyalty, unconditional love, and shared a bond that was unbreakable. Unfortunately, Harold preceded her in death and she missed their quality time together dearly.

Carol’s world revolved around her family, especially her grandsons, whom she absolutely adored and who lovingly called her “NANI.” Her genuine happiness was found in each and every moment they shared and she was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first great-granddaughter in March. She will always be remembered for her loving nature, her quiet strength, and her remarkable generosity—she truly would give ANYONE the shirt off her back.

An avid enthusiast of antiques and unique finds, Carol loved the adventure of browsing estate sales, auctions, thrift stores, and garage sales. This hobby was a cherished pastime that brought her much joy throughout her life. She also strongly believed in the power of giving back, regularly supporting numerous charities.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Melinda Suggs and Misty Suggs; her grandchildren, Dreyson Suggs and Ryley Clark; and also her soon to have been granddaughter in-laws, Theodora Hoover and Kyla Day; and a large circle of cherished extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, J.T. and Dorothy Litton; her brother, Douglas Litton; and her sister, Rhonda Litton.

Visitation will be held at Neal Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home on Monday, December 15th, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The funeral service will begin at 1:00pm with the burial taking place immediately after at Suggs Cemetery on Woods Valley, Tennessee.

Both Carol and Harold’s genuine, loving spirits will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known them.

