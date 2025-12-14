Clarksville Obituary: Pauline Evans

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Pauline Evans, 75, will be Monday, December 15th, 2025 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Hefley and Bro. Mike Madewell officiating. Burial will follow in Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Pauline passed away at Tennova Healthcare surrounded by her family. Pauline and her twin sister, Paula, were born on January 9th, 1950 in Montgomery County to the late Robley Dee and Novella Evans. Pauline loved serving others.
She served and cared for her parents, providing a secure and comfortable home. Pauline’s love for children was shown through her service in the nursery and preschool of Little Hope Baptist Church for many years. Her remarkable memory for everyone’s birthday was a tribute to the love she had for each member of her family. Her strong faith in her Lord and Savior was an inspiration and example to everyone who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby, Dudley, and Steve Evans and sisters, Linda Jo Evans, Rachel Atkins, Teresa Vaughan, Betty Coppedge, and Myra Welch.
Pauline is survived by her brother, John (Jeraldine) Evans, sister, Patricia (Guy) Livingston, twin sister, Paula Hughes and brother-in-law, Ron Welch. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ACH, Park Meadows, Tennova Hospital, and SunCrest Hospice for the excellent care, compassion and support shown to Pauline and her family.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Pauline’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
