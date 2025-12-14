Clarksville Obituary: Stuart Wayne Griffin

Clarksville, TN – Stuart Wayne Griffin, born on September 24th, 1949, in Fountain Green, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on December 12th, 2025. He lived a life dedicated to service and family, leaving behind a legacy marked by hard work, dedication, and love.

Stuart proudly served in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer CW3. He devoted 20 years of his life to the military, with a significant portion of his service focused on the Vietnam War. His commitment to his country remained evident even after his retirement in 1983, as he continued to guide and inspire those around him.

After his military career, Stuart embarked on a journey that took him into progressive directions for 20 years, ultimately retiring as the Director of Operations. His professional life mirrored the dedication he exhibited in his military service, characterized by a strong work ethic and a passion for leadership.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pam Griffin, who stood by his side through all of life’s journeys. Stuart’s son, Robert Griffin, and his wife Rose reside in Tucson, Arizona; son Roger Griffin and his wife Kristal make their home in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and son Richard Ammerman and his wife Jessica are based in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

He is also mourned by his daughters, Robin Griffin of North Charleston, South Carolina, and Rebecca Ammerman from Clarksville, Tennessee. Stuart is further survived by his brother, William Griffin and his wife Pat of Laurel, Mississippi, and sister Juanita Willis and her husband Edward from Texas. Adding to his cherished family are 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, who will carry forward his spirit and values.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, William Walter Griffin and Mary Mildred Sexton Smith, who shaped the man he became.

Visitation will be held on December 15th, 2025, at Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Clarksville, Tennessee, starting at 10:00am, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00am. The family invites all who knew and loved Stuart to join them in honoring his remarkable life and the many ways he touched the hearts of those around him.