APSU’s MAPP Program Prepares Veterans for Career Success

Clarksville, TN –

This semester, Zook not only completed his through the APSU College of STEM, he accepted a position with CPD as an applications developer. His achievement reflects MAPP’s promise of real experience, preparation, and outcomes for students.

“The MAPP program set me up for success and gave me a platform to gain real-world experience that set me apart from many of my peers,” Zook said. “Finding a job as an application developer can be difficult without that hands-on component.”

Zook first discovered MAPP through his role as a student worker at the Newton Military Family Resource Center. He later joined a pilot experiential learning project with Wisedoc and Altivum, where he gained hands-on experience with coding, application design, artificial intelligence, and more through guided projects. These opportunities allowed him to build the technical portfolio he needed to stand out in a competitive hiring process.

After months of applying for jobs on his own with limited results, Zook returned to the Newton Center for support. Through MAPP, he received a fully refreshed, civilian-friendly résumé and one-on-one coaching to help him prepare for both behavioral and technical interview questions.

“If I could give any military-affiliated student advice, it would be to maximize the opportunities that the Military & Veterans Affairs Division provides,” Dustin said. “MAPP gave me the confidence to tailor my résumé to applications and helped me learn how to speak effectively in interviews.”

When he interviewed with the Clarksville Police Department, the results were immediate—he was offered the job the same day.

“I was shocked when I got the call,” he said. “I expected to wait a week, but as soon as the conversation started, I realized they were offering me the position.”

The family’s success doesn’t stop there. Zook’s wife also worked with MAPP and, through targeted résumé and interview support, secured a role as the executive administrative assistant to the vice president of at APSU. Together, they represent a dual-career success story shaped by preparation, mentorship, and opportunity.

Zook’s journey demonstrates the strength of the MAPP model, which combines experiential learning, technology-driven tools, and personalized coaching to support military-affiliated students and their families.

For more information about how MAPP supports military-affiliated students, please visit www.apsu.edu/mva/mapp/index.php.