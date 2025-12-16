Clarksville Obituary: Emma Lee Varda Brake

Clarksville, TN – Emma Lee Varda Brake, a devoted grandmother, adored mother and beloved friend, passed away suddenly on December 11th, 2025, at the age of 81.

Born in Collinsville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Dominick Varda and Alice Ruth Varda. After graduating from Collinsville High School, she attended the Moler School of Cosmetology in St. Louis, Missouri to then begin her cosmetology career at Stix Baer & Fuller Beauty Salon Styling Room in St. Louis.

After marrying the love of her life David “Al” Brake, they made their home where the United States Navy sent them. From California to Maryland, Hawaii, and Cuba to even Taiwan, they made lifelong friends along the way. They raised three children on a foundation of love and laughter – Ruth, Davida and Matthew. They retired in Clarksville.

Emma Lee was a beautiful soul. She absolutely loved people, and they absolutely loved her. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren Christina and Dominic.

Volunteering was near and dear to Emma Lee’s heart. Throughout her life, she stayed involved in her community. Over the years, she was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, Explorers committee chairman, worked with Loaves & Fishes and the Tourette Association of America, and helped as a band mom with the Kenwood High School Band. An activity that combined her hobbies and volunteering was her special time working with Project Linus, where sewers make and donate new blankets for children in need.

She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David “Al” Brake, and her son Matthew K. Brake.

She is survived by her daughters Ruth Brake Edlund (Doug), Davida Cucuzza (Mitch Pozezinski), sister Lynn Cunningham (Don), granddaughter Christina Edlund and grandson Dominic Cucuzza and several cherished family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 29th, 2025 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm CT with the Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. The Graveside and interment will take place the following day Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at 1:00pm CT at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.