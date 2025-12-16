Clarksville Obituary: Willie Mark Hardin, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Willie Mark Hardin, Jr., son to Willie M. Hardin, Sr., and Gladys Bates Hardin, began his earthly journey on Friday, October 26th, 1962 in Columbia, South Carolina. His sister, Annie Cooper preceded him in death.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was a member of Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN.

Mark, as called by friends and family completed his education at Fort Campbell High School graduating with the Class of 1980. Following the footsteps of his father and older brothers, he enlisted in the United States military. Mark served in the US Air Force from 1981 to 1984. For years, Mark was a “jack of all trades”, but most recently proudly served as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Pilot Company for the past decade.

Mark loved all things sports related, from NASCAR to basketball, football, baseball and soccer. He was a fan of collegiate and professional sports and especially his beloved South Carolina Gamecocks. Mark loved his family and friends and will be missed tremendously.

On Tuesday, December 9th, 2025, Willie Mark Hardin, Jr., entered into eternal rest.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his parents: Willie and Gladys Hardin; children: Brandon (Jessica), Tara (Kevin), Mackenzie and Maleya; grandchildren: Kevin, Jr., Alaya, Brandon, Jr., Bella and Bryce; brothers: Larry (Diane) Williams, Jr., Ernest (Rhonda) Hardin and Marlin (Tenesha) Hardin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.