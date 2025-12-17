Clarksville Obituary: Brenda Lee Mach

Clarksville, TN – Brenda Lee (Pritchard) Mach, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2025, at the age of 67. Born on January 6th, 1958, in Ripley, Tennessee, Brenda was the daughter of the late Jewel (Smith) Pritchard and J.D. Pritchard.

Brenda built a meaningful career as a dedicated Home Care Nurse, where she cared for others with compassion and skill. Outside of her professional life, she had a vibrant creative spirit. She found great joy and peace in her hobbies, which included drawing, painting, and working on intricate puzzles. Above all, Brenda cherished the time spent with her beloved family.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Pritchard and Jewel Smith Pritchard; her sisters, Shirley Jean Chadwick and Edna Jewel Pritchard; her brother, James Douglass Pritchard Jr.; and her nephews, Kevin Pritchard and Terrance Young; and her nieces, Rachel Michelle Pritchard and Jalysa Andrea Danielle Taylor.

She leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Jeffery Allen Mach, she was a devoted mother to two children, Christopher Darnell Pritchard, Char Tyniska Tawon Peavie, she leaves behind a legacy of love in her twelve grandchildren, Alisha Monique Crockett, Crystal Lashay Crockett, Myron Ikett Crockett Jr., Demareon Darnell Crockett, Napoleon Long, Angel Jewel Pritchard, Christiana Pritchard, Christopher Darnell Pritchard Jr., Savannah Tate, Legend Nasir Brenley Pritchard, Brenda is also survived by her sisters, Rosita Mason, Delois McKay, and Pamela (Pritchard) Young, and her brother, Randy Pritchard.