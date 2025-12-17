51.3 F
Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Greene

January 19th, 1960 — December 13th, 2025

Patricia Ann Greene
Patricia Ann Greene

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – A viewing for Patricia Ann Greene will be held Friday, December 26th, 2025, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment is at Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Patricia Ann Greene, please visit our flower store.
 

