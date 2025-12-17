Four Austin Peay State University Volleyball Players Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

58.5 F
Govs Standouts Nya Browne, Addi Hultquist, Reagan Anderson, Lauren Wallace Named Academic All-District

News Staff
APSU Women's VolleyballGreenwood, IN – Nya Browne, Addi Hultquist, Reagan Anderson, and Lauren Wallace of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team, Tuesday.

From right down the road in Nashville, Browne played 22 matches for the APSU Govs, making 79 set appearances. The middle blocker had 53.0 blocks on the season, with a season high of seven against Seattle, September 12th. Browne has a 4.00 GPA and is pursuing a Master’s in Health and Human Performance. 

Hultquist of Tallahassee, Florida, played all 28 matches for the Govs, making 103 set appearances. The defensive specialist/libero recorded 162 digs, with a high of 12 against Bellarmine on October 4th. Hultquist maintains a 4.00 GPA and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Health and Human Performance.

Hailing from Overland Park, Kansas, Anderson played all 28 matches, making 109 set appearances. The libero had 451 digs on the season, with a high of 32 against Central Arkansas, November 7th. Anderson also tallied 112 total assists, with a high of seven against North Alabama, on November 8th. Anderson has a 3.67 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Management.

From Munster, Indiana, Wallace made 92 set appearances across 26 matches. The outside hitter had 192 kills, with a high of 17 at West Georgia, November 15th. Wallace also had 43 blocks on the season, with a high of five at West Georgia. Wallace has a 3.55 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Chemistry. 

The 2025 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced January 2026.

