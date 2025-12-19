Austin Peay State University Class of 2025 Sets New Fundraising Record Through Class Gift Campaign

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Class of 2025 has made history, breaking the all-time graduating class gift record with over $13,000 raised through the Graduating Class Gift Campaign. The record-breaking achievement, coordinated by the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, surpasses the previous record of $10,953.89 set by the Class of 2022.

The Class of 2025’s success stems from record-breaking participation and generosity throughout the year. The May 2025 graduating class alone set a single-semester record, raising $8,347 and surpassing the previous May 2022 record of $8,330.17.

“The Class of 2025 has shown that being part of the Gov family means lifting each other up,” said Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “It all starts at Austin Peay—and their unprecedented participation in the Graduating Class Gift Campaign proves that our alumni understand this is where they begin building a lifetime of giving back to their community. They’ve shown that collective impact matters, no matter the size of the gift.”

Since its creation in 2018, the Graduating Class Gift Campaign has raised over $65,000 to support APSU students. The program began as the Senior Class Gift Campaign and was later renamed to include associate and postgraduate degree recipients. In 2022, the campaign reached a significant milestone when the Senior Class Gift scholarship was endowed, ensuring lasting support for future generations.

“Every student deserves the chance to pursue their dreams through higher education,” said Mo Stephens, a graduating senior with a degree in classical languages. “My gift might seem small on its own, but when it combines with hundreds of other graduates giving what they can, we create something impactful together. Knowing that our collective gifts will open doors for future APSU students makes the Graduating Class Gift so meaningful to me.”

More than 1,380 graduating students have now contributed to the campaign, with over 180 graduates participating in 2025 alone. A total of 297 commemorative bricks have been or will be placed in the John Morgan Walk of History, with more than 60 representing the Class of 2025. The campaign supports various university funds, including college-specific funds, student services, and initiatives like the APSU Food Pantry and the Govs Emergency Fund.

APSU encourages all graduating students to participate in this meaningful tradition. Even small contributions can make a significant difference in a fellow Governor’s educational journey. Visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/classgift or call 931.221.1278 for more information about the Graduating Class Gift Campaign and how to contribute.