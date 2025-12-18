Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 18th-22nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for an active stretch of weather that begins wet and windy, then settles into a cooler but sunnier pattern before rain chances return early next week.

Strong winds, soaking rain, and a sharp temperature drop will be followed by several dry days, offering a brief break before showers reappear.

Thursday brings widespread rain and gusty conditions across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Today will feature showers likely through the morning, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm developing after 3:00pm. High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees, while strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph could gust as high as 35 mph. Rainfall amounts today are expected to total between a quarter and half an inch.

Tonight marks a sharp change as colder air moves in behind the storm system with showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8:00pm, followed by only a slight chance of lingering showers or storms through about 9:00pm. Lows will fall to around 27 degrees, with west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday delivers calmer and much quieter weather. It will be sunny throughout the day with a high near 42 degrees. Winds will shift from west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph to southwest during the afternoon, with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Friday Night will remain tranquil and cold, with mostly clear conditions and lows dipping to around 30 degrees. Light south-southwest winds will increase slightly in the evening, becoming south at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday brings a noticeable warm-up under sunny skies, with abundant sunshine and a high near 58 degrees. South-southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday Night introduces the next chance for rain. It will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and a low around 32 degrees. Winds will shift from south-southwest to north after midnight.

Sunday looks dry and seasonable for late fall. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a light north-northeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night stays cool but quiet. Conditions will be partly cloudy with lows dropping to around 28 degrees and light east winds near 5 mph.

Monday starts the new week on a mild, pleasant note, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees. South-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph may gust as high as 20 mph during the day.

Monday Night ends the forecast period with increasing clouds and renewed rain chances, with a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after midnight, and mostly cloudy skies and a low around 44 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a fast-moving storm followed by several days of dry, cool weather before rain chances return early next week. Residents should remain weather-aware today and tonight, then enjoy the quieter conditions heading into the weekend.