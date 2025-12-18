Clarksville Obituary: David M. Boyd II

Clarksville, TN – David M. Boyd II was born on Fort Campbell, KY to Mary “Linda” (Ramey) Boyd of Clarksville, TN and the late SFC (Ret) David M. Boyd Sr. of Blountstown, FL on May 5th, 1979. He was the last child of four.

He led a very active life, participating in Little League baseball, Boy Scouts, and the Children’s Choir at Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, KY. He also took piano lessons, which furthered a lifelong interest in music. He even played the baritone and drums.

David was a part of the inaugural graduating class of 1998 from Kenwood High School, where he was awarded the title of Most Popular Student his senior year. He then matriculated at Austin Peay State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, which he later used as a springboard to become an English teacher at Christian County High School and Rossview High School. He absolutely loved being an educator, so much that he taught at Draughons Junior College and mentored the Youth United Chorus.

He also found love. With his first wife Temetria Mitchell, he had a daughter named Ovia, who was the light of his life. He wore many hats, figuratively and literally. He utilized his musical prowess at Boiling Springs Baptist Church and Community Chapel on the piano.

He loved to cook, DJ, emcee events, bar-be-que, and host brunches. His other loves included reading, writing, and poetry. David, also known as “Lil’ Dave” and “Smoosh”, co-hosted a podcast and participated in short film production, in addition to having his own business in communications technology.

He is survived by his mother, Linda, of Clarksville, TN; brother Anthony Hooks (Theresa) Hooks, of Clarksville, TN; brother Stephen (Vanessa) Hooks, of Atlanta, GA; sister Lorie Boyd, of Houston, TX; daughter Ovia (Boyd) Smith and son-in-law Leon Smith, both of Smyrna, TN. His nephews are Rakim Payton and Sydney Tedford, both of Louisville, KY, and his godson is Gary Thompson Jr. Extended surviving family members are as follows: Aunt Gertha Ramey, Clarksville, TN; Aunt Alice Boyd and Uncle Leonard Boyd, both of Blountstown, FL; Aunt Geraldine Boyd, of Marianna, FL; Rev. J. Edgar (Florence) Boyd of Stockton, CA; and Wayne Boyd of Upper Marlboro, MD. David had a slew of extended relatives, cousins, and friends, and will be sorely missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at 1:00pm at Boiling Springs Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service.