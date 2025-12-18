Clarksville Obituary: Tanya Joyce Fleet

Clarksville, TN – Tanya Joyce Fleet, born on January 30th, 1949, in Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on December 15th, 2025, at Skyline Medical Plaza in Nashville, TN. She leaves behind a legacy woven with love, laughter, and an unwavering dedication to her family.

For 20 years, Tanya worked as a seamstress for Guthrie Garment with her talented hands. She later transitioned to a contractor position at Fort Campbell with Tel-Tec Inc., where she continued to showcase her impressive work ethic for another 20 years. Her commitment to her career was matched only by the devotion she had for her loved ones.

Family was everything to Tanya. She is survived by her significant other of 33 years, Buz Meek, who stood by her side through life’s many adventures. Her two daughters, Tammy Stroud (Bob) of Cedar Hill and Tracy Salerno of Clarksville were her pride and joy, and she reveled in watching them grow and thrive.

Tanya cherished every moment spent with her four beloved grandchildren: Ashley, Dustin, Cody, and Kayde, and took great delight in being a doting great grandmother to Izabella, Scarlett, Jaden, and Crew. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother William Billy Piatt (June) of Clarksville.

In addition to her vibrant family life, Tanya had many interests that brought her happiness. She loved to travel, with Key West, Florida holding a special place in her heart. Golf was not just a game for her, but a passion she enjoyed, and she was always cheering passionately for Tennessee Volunteer football and loved to shoot pool Tanya took pride in caring for others, always putting their needs before her own, embodying what it truly meant to be a nurturing figure to her family.

Tanya is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Piatt and Dorothy Pyland Piatt, as well as her infant brother, Robert Piatt Jr. and her three sisters, Ann Hadley, Barbara Jean Powers, and Deborah Batson. While she is deeply missed, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved her.

As we remember Tanya, we celebrate the beautiful life she led—a life filled with love, heart, and an extraordinary ability to connect with those around her. She will forever be a guiding light to her family and friends, whose lives she touched in countless ways.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.