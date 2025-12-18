Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center Adds Trained Facility Dog, Hobbs, to Aid Young Clients

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center is excited to introduce Hobbs, a handsome dog, expertly trained to provide comfort and support to children and families.

He comes to the Child Advocacy Center from Canine Companions®, a national nonprofit with over 50 years of experience as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, and as part of their puppy-raising program—which provides early care and socialization—he was raised right here in Clarksville by Megan McWilliams of Fortera Credit Union, who shared his journey on social media, giving him a strong community from the start.

In addition, his preventative veterinary care is being provided through the APSU Veterinary Technology Program directed by Christina Webb, DVM, in the APSU College of STEM.