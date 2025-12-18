Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center Adds Trained Facility Dog, Hobbs, to Aid Young Clients

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center is excited to introduce Hobbs, a handsome dog, expertly trained to provide comfort and support to children and families.
He comes to the Child Advocacy Center from Canine Companions®, a national nonprofit with over 50 years of experience as America’s first and largest provider of service dogs, and as part of their puppy-raising program—which provides early care and socialization—he was raised right here in Clarksville by Megan McWilliams of Fortera Credit Union, who shared his journey on social media, giving him a strong community from the start.
In addition, his preventative veterinary care is being provided through the APSU Veterinary Technology Program directed by Christina Webb, DVM, in the APSU College of STEM.
Following his official graduation in November, Hobbs and his handler began their new duties at the Child Advocacy Center and District Attorney’s Office. He has already been involved in multiple forensic interviews and has accompanied clients during interviews and throughout related follow-up appointments. To help him adjust to the judicial environment, initial courtroom visits are being coordinated with Chancellor Lund, a strong supporter of the program with prior facility dog experience, and introductions are being scheduled with all Montgomery County judges.
“Children and families often arrive at the Center feeling worried or overwhelmed, especially when they’re facing difficult conversations. Hobbs brings a cheerful, comforting presence—whether he’s sitting with a child, helping with puzzles, tugging open drawers, or simply resting his head in their lap. In the courtroom, he will offer quiet, steady support as children bravely share their stories. We are deeply grateful to Canine Companions for the love and dedication they poured into Hobbs, which will now be poured into the families we serve,” said Anne Post, Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center Director.
About Canine Companions
National nonprofit Canine Companions® is celebrating 50 years of empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence. Canine Companions invented the concept of the modern service dog in 1975 and has since placed more than 8,400 expertly trained dogs at no cost to clients, entirely supported by donations.
Today, Canine Companions serves adults, children, and veterans with disabilities as well as professionals working in health care, law enforcement, and educational settings in all 50 states. Volunteer, donate, and learn more at canine.org.