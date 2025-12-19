Austin Peay State University Announces 2026 Baseball and Softball First Pitch Banquet set for January 31st

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University baseball and softball teams have announced the date of their second combined Baseball and Softball First Pitch Banquet, which will be held January 31st, 2025, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The event begins at 6:00pm and includes the opportunity to meet the 2026 Governors baseball and softball teams, as well as their coaching staffs. Individual event tickets, which include a buffet dinner, are available for $50.00, with full tables available for $500.00. Registration to attend the First Pitch Banquet is available at the registration link here. Other sponsorship opportunities are also available and can be found by following the link.

Doors open at 5:00pm, and several silent auction items will be available. Check back here later as more items will be announced.

Baseball and softball season ticket information and schedules will become available at a later date.

Registration