Clarksville Obituary: Gloria Jean Brown

Clarksville, TN – Gloria Jean Brown, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, December 12th, 2025.

Gloria was born on April 25th, 1953, in Clarksville, TN to the late Wiley Brown and Elizabeth Brown. Gloria is also preceded in death by her brother Carl Russel.

Gloria is survived by her sisters, Willie Irene Harris, Mary Ann Olson, Phillis Kay Hunter; nieces, Kim, Gina; and nephews, Craig and Chad.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Sango Cemetery.

The family requests that no flowers be sent for the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made at viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com