Clarksville Obituary: Harry E. Crocker

Clarksville, TN – Harry E. Crocker, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 at his residence.

Harry was born on March 13th, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Harry Leslie and Ora Nichols Terry Crocker. Harry is also preceded in death by his brother, Bob Crocker and sister, Pauline Hall; grandson, Jack.

Harry is survived by his sons, Tim (Jane) Crocker and Les (Valerie) Crocker; daughter, Cindee (Winn) Ellis; grandchildren, Jill, Lauren, Ali (Noah), Kelly, Keith, Justin (Molly), Winn (Adam), Grant, Ryan (Stephanie), Haley (Brandon) and bonus granddaughter, Katie.; 18 beautiful great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Freeman officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 19th, 2025 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm and 11:00am Saturday, December 20th, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harry’s honor to www.stjude.org

Pallbearers; Herman Santoya, John Powers, John Beach, and grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made at viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com