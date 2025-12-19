29.5 F
Clarksville Obituary: Joy Bell Haley

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Joy Bell Haley, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 14th, 2025, in Nashville at Vanderbilt Hospital with her sons present.

Joy Bell was born March 8th, 1936, in Philpot, KY, to Wallace Arvin Bell and Marian Moore.

Her parents passed away in 1973, her sister Joan B. Phillips in 2001, and her husband, Robert Leo Haley, Jr., on April 9th, 2023. She is survived by sons Robert, John, and Paul (Shelley) and grandchildren Sheridan and Davis Haley.

Visitation will be at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, on Monday, December 29th, from 9:30am to 11:00am, followed at 11:00am by the funeral service. Friends are welcome also at the graveside service at Edgewood Cemetery, Trenton, KY, which will follow promptly after the funeral.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, Clarksville.

You may make memorial gifts to the Edgewood Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 72, Trenton, KY 42286, to Forest Hills Baptist Church, Nashville, or to a place you chose. 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

