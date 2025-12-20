APSU Women’s Basketball gets 59-48 road win over Illinois-Chicago

Chicago, IL – Governors saw double-figure scoring as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team defeated Illinois-Chicago, 59-48, Saturday, at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Illinois-Chicago took an early lead in the first quarter, with a three-pointer by Sara Zabrecky giving them a 10-5 lead with five minutes into play. A jumper by Lameria Thomas, followed by a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins, tied the game at 10 with three minutes left in the frame.

A jumper by Perkins and a layup by Ines Gnahore would give the APSU Govs a two-shot lead at 14-10, but a layup by Samantha Serrano would cut the Flames’ deficit to just two at 14-12 headed into the second quarter.

Mya Williams opened the second quarter with consecutive three-pointers to give the Govs a 20-12 lead just two minutes into the second frame. A three-pointer by Grace Harris would get the Flames as close as five at 25-20, but a layup from Thomas and a jumper by Jim’Miyah Branton extended the Govs’ lead to 12 at 32-20 with less than two minutes until the break. A free throw by Serrano ended the half with the Govs leading 32-21.

The Governors continued to build on their first-half lead, as they held UIC to just three field goals in the third quarter. A jumper by Branton with a minute and a half left on the clock gave the Govs their largest lead of the afternoon at 47-31. A three-pointer by Zabrecky cut the Flames’ deficit to 13 at 47-34 to close out the third frame.

The Flames fought back in the fourth quarter, as a 9-0 run got them within three at 49-46. The Governors ended the game with an 8-0 run to take the 59-48 victory.

The Difference

The second quarter. The APSU Govs outscored the Flames 18-9 in the second frame, shooting 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

Inside The Box Score

Mya Williams and Lameria Thomas led with 11 points each.

JaNiah Newell and Jim’Miyah Branton had 10 points each.

Thomas grabbed 14 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Williams went 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

Branton led with four assists.

Anovia Sheals led with three steals.

The APSU Govs outscored the Flames 18-5 off turnovers, 30-14 from the paint, and 25-11 from the bench.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team stays in Chicago for a Monday 2:00pm game at Loyola.