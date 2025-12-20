APSU Women’s Basketball Heads to Chicago to Face Illinois-Chicago

Austin Peay (5-2) at Illinois-Chicago (6-5)

Saturday, December 20th, 2025 | 12:00pm

Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team takes off to the Windy City for a Saturday 12:00pm game against Illinois-Chicago at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Austin Peay (5-2) enters the weekend after a 63-57 win at Evansville. Anovia Sheals led the way with her 16-point performance as Lameria Thomas grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds. The Govs and the Purple Aces were tied at 43 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Austin Peay’s 20 points in the frame lifted them to the win.

Illinois-Chicago (6-5) most recently defeated DePaul 77-67 on December 17th at home. Julia Coleman paces the Flames with 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Coleman had a 29-point, eight-rebound performance against DePaul, followed by 24 points by Jessica Carothers.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with UIC taking a 62-59 win as part of the Hostilo Hoops Classic in Savannah, Georgia, on November 23rd, 2022.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 29.0 bench points per game, a 6.9 rebound margin, and 19.57 turnovers forced per game.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the ASUN with a 2.25 assist/turnover ratio, third with 3.9 assists per game, and seventh with a 75.0 free-throw percentage.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fifth with 3.7 assists per game and sixth with a 1.44 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals’ 14.1 points per game rank fifth.

About the Illinois-Chicago Flames

Illinois-Chicago is 6-5 on the season, 3-2 at home, 2-2 on the road, and 1-1 at neutral sites.

Their most recent loss was a 72-70 decision at Ohio, December 5th.

The Flames are first in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 42.2 field-goal percentage.

Julia Coleman leads the conference with 52 field goals and is second with a 51.4 field-goal percentage.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After Saturday’s match-up, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team stays in Chicago for a Monday 2:00pm game at Loyola.