Clarksville Obituary: Jo Ann Meacham

Clarksville, TN – Jo Ann Meacham, age 85 of Erin, TN, passed away December 19th, 2025 at Park View Meadows Senior Living in Murfreesboro, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00am Monday, December 22nd, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Medders officiating. Burial will follow in Alsobrooks Cemetery.
The Meacham family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, and again from 8:00am until the hour of service Monday morning at the funeral home.
Jo Ann entered this life on December 26th, 1939 in Erin, TN, daughter to the late Paul Jones and Seaunor Alsobrooks Norfleet. Jo Ann graduated from Houston County High School, and had a fruitful career as a secretary at TVA, from where she retired. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family, and was a faithful member of Erin Church of the Nazarene; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Chilton Meacham.
Survivors include her loving son, Kerry Joseph (Sheila) Meacham; granddaughter, Rachael (Troy) Clark; great-grandson, Alex Joe Clark; and step-grandchildren, Mary and Annabelle Clark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Carter, Bret Alsobrooks, Jason Gillespie, Dick Littleton, Tommy Mitchell, and Scott Lyle.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
