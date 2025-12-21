Clarksville Obituary: Manonne Ellis,

Clarksville, TN – Manonne Ellis, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 18th, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on October 11th, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, she dedicated her life to serving others and cherishing her family.

As a young lady, Manonne answered the call to serve by enlisting in the US Army. Later in life, she and her husband, Herbert Ellis, shared in the rewarding experience of owning and operating Herbert Ellis Plumbing, where their hard work contributed to their community. Manonne loved to quilt and fish, pursuits that brought her joy in her leisure time. She particularly adored her Grand-Babies, and treasured the moments spent with them.

Cherished family members include her three sons, Larry Stewart, Jason Stewart (Shauna), and Jonathan Ellis (Tricha), along with her sister, Debbie Harris-Rovenski. Manonne was also a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren: Shannon Bly, Adrianna Bly-Mickle, Ryliee Bly, Hollie Bly, Charlsei Arrington, Easton Arrington, Kyle Ellis, Megan Ellis, Danielle Ellis, Emma Lee Stewart, and Jaiden Lucas Stewart. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Novali Roberson, Zaiden Ligon, Memphis Bly, and 8 other great grandchildren.

Manonne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Ellis, and her daughter, Jennifer Cloar, her parents, Leonard and Lera Cloar, as well as her siblings, Pat Miller, Juanita Marks, and James Cloar, and her granddaughter, Lillie Jean Manonne Stewart.

The legacy of Manonne Ellis will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched with her kindness and warmth. Family and friends are invited to to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 26th, 2025, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Tatum-Coleman Cemetery in Houston County, Tennessee. US Army Honors will be rendered.

Manonne will be deeply missed but fondly remembered, her spirit forever cherished by those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a veteran’s charity of one’s choice.