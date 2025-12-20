Clarksville Police Investigates Deadly Collision on 101st Airborne Division Parkway Near West Fork Bridge

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on December 19th, 2025, at approximately 5:45pm, on 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and the West Fork Bridge.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling westbound crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. The front-seat female passenger of the eastbound vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female driver of the vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where she was treated for minor injuries. The female driver and a juvenile back-seat passenger of the eastbound vehicle were both flown to Nashville-area hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending. No names are being released at this time until the Clarksville Police Department can verify that next-of-kin notifications have been completed.