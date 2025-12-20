57.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 22, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Respond to Major Crash Near Appleton Harley-Davidson on 41A Bypass
News

Clarksville Police Respond to Major Crash Near Appleton Harley-Davidson on 41A Bypass

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Montgomery County EMS, responded to a serious traffic crash at approximately 3:49pm in the area of 2501 Highway 41A Bypass. Preliminary information indicates the crash involved a head-on collision between a semi-truck tanker and a car.

The semi-truck left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch near Appleton Harley-Davidson and has leaked diesel fuel.

As a result, Highway 41A Bypass is completely shut down at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the roadway can be safely cleared.

Emergency crews are currently working to extricate the driver of the car. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information is available for release.

Previous article
#20 Tennessee Men’s Basketball Faces Gardner-Webb in Home Matchup at Food City Center
Next article
APSU Women’s Basketball gets 59-48 road win over Illinois-Chicago
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information