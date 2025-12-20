Clarksville Police Respond to Major Crash Near Appleton Harley-Davidson on 41A Bypass

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Montgomery County EMS, responded to a serious traffic crash at approximately 3:49pm in the area of 2501 Highway 41A Bypass. Preliminary information indicates the crash involved a head-on collision between a semi-truck tanker and a car.

The semi-truck left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch near Appleton Harley-Davidson and has leaked diesel fuel.

As a result, Highway 41A Bypass is completely shut down at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the roadway can be safely cleared.

Emergency crews are currently working to extricate the driver of the car. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information is available for release.