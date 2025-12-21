City Clarksville Announces Holiday Tree Recycling Program for Residents

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, Clarksville Tree Board, CDE Lightband and Clarksville Parks & Recreation will offer Clarksville residents recycling of fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road.

Beginning Friday, December 26th, 2025, and continuing through Monday, January 5th, residents can drop off their undecorated, unbagged, live Christmas trees and wreaths, with metal backings removed, during park hours, dawn until dusk.

Trees should be left in the designated, taped-off area of Heritage Park’s soccer parking area. The trees will be chipped on-site to be used as mulch for landscaping and trails.

For more information about Clarksville Christmas tree recycling, contact the Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931.553.2444.