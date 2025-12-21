Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 21st-25th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a steady warming trend this week, along with increasing rain chances early on before brighter and unusually mild conditions arrive for Christmas Day.

While clouds and showers will be part of the forecast to start the week, Christmas Day itself is shaping up to be warm and pleasant, offering a spring-like feel for holiday plans.

Sunday begins the forecast period on a quiet and seasonable note. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees, and a light northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph keeping conditions comfortable throughout the day.

Sunday Night brings cooler but calm weather. Sunday Night will be partly cloudy with lows falling to around 31 degrees, while a gentle east wind near 5 mph continues overnight.

Monday introduces increasing clouds and a chance of rain. Monday will see a 30 percent chance of showers developing after noon, with highs climbing to near 57 degrees. South winds will range from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Monday Night turns wetter and milder. Monday Night will feature showers likely, especially after midnight, with cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. South winds of 10 to 15 mph will persist, along with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday remains unsettled as rain chances continue. Tuesday will bring showers likely mainly before noon, along with cloudy skies and a high near 62 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph may gust as high as 20 mph at times.

Tuesday Night keeps clouds in place with lingering rain chances. Tuesday Night will have a 20 percent chance of showers, cloudy conditions, and a low around 53 degrees. Winds will shift from southwest to east-northeast during the evening.

Wednesday stays cloudy but noticeably warmer. Wednesday will feature overcast skies and a high near 66 degrees, with east-southeast winds becoming southerly during the morning hours.

Wednesday Night remains mild for late December. Wednesday Night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees, while southwest winds near 10 mph could gust up to 20 mph.

Christmas Day delivers the highlight of the forecast. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and unusually warm, with a high near 71 degrees, making it an ideal day for travel and outdoor holiday activities.

Thursday Night closes out the forecast period under mild conditions. Thursday Night will be partly cloudy with lows around 59 degrees, continuing the unseasonably warm trend.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County will transition from cooler, cloudy, and occasionally wet weather to warm and sunny conditions by Christmas Day. Residents should plan for rain early in the week, but can look forward to a bright and mild holiday.