Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Guevara

Clarksville, TN – Christopher Guevara, born June 4th, 1985, tragically left this world, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication and service.
He served an eleven-year career in the United State Army, where he distinguished himself through his courageous service during the Global War on Terror. Christopher endured multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, embodying the spirit of resilience and commitment to his country.
After his honorable service, Christopher transitioned into civilian life, initially taking on the role of Area Manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hopkinsville, KY. Later, his journey then took another pivotal turn as he embraced his passion for teaching, becoming a Computer Science teacher. It was in this role that he inspired countless young minds, sharing his knowledge and love of technology.
Christopher discovered his love of coaching and coached football at all levels from middle school, semi-professional, to high school for more than a decade. He was an assistant coach, along with his wife, for Track & Field for a short time as well, when he joined her in the education field.
Christopher was not only a devoted professional but also an accomplished musician. He found joy and solace in his music, which resonated deeply with those who knew him. He could play any instrument he picked up, regardless of experience, and played all songs by ear. His sons and nieces, Kadee & Paige, all enjoyed being able to share their love of music with him as he watched them play from a young age into adulthood. His harmonious spirit and desire to share music and art enriched the lives of many around him.
Christopher loved life in all things set before him. Along with being an accomplished musician, he was an adamant Dolphins fan, loved riding his motorcycle, gaming, fishing, building Gundam models, volunteering with his sons’ extracurricular activities throughout the years, and being everyone’s cheerleader as they each strived to reach their dreams. He was a solemn man, but a lover of life, and it showed daily.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Cristy Guevara, and his children, Jon (fiancé Kaylee), James, and Luis (Heather). He is also remembered affectionately by his siblings: Frank, Lazaro, Chachi, Carlos, Tarek, Elouise, Alex, Edward, and their significant others. He is also survived by his in-laws, Herbert & Linda Ballard, Kari (Freddie) Felice, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and battle buddies.
He is preceded in death by his father, Felix Martinez, and nephew Lazaro “Lazarito”.
As we reflect on his life, we celebrate the courage with which he served this country, the impact he made on the lives of students, and his vibrant love for music and family. Christopher Guevara will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. No services are currently planned; however, condolences may be shared on his tribute page.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com