Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Guevara

Clarksville, TN – Christopher Guevara, born June 4th, 1985, tragically left this world, leaving behind a legacy marked by dedication and service.

He served an eleven-year career in the United State Army, where he distinguished himself through his courageous service during the Global War on Terror. Christopher endured multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, embodying the spirit of resilience and commitment to his country.

After his honorable service, Christopher transitioned into civilian life, initially taking on the role of Area Manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Hopkinsville, KY. Later, his journey then took another pivotal turn as he embraced his passion for teaching, becoming a Computer Science teacher. It was in this role that he inspired countless young minds, sharing his knowledge and love of technology.

Christopher discovered his love of coaching and coached football at all levels from middle school, semi-professional, to high school for more than a decade. He was an assistant coach, along with his wife, for Track & Field for a short time as well, when he joined her in the education field.

Christopher was not only a devoted professional but also an accomplished musician. He found joy and solace in his music, which resonated deeply with those who knew him. He could play any instrument he picked up, regardless of experience, and played all songs by ear. His sons and nieces, Kadee & Paige, all enjoyed being able to share their love of music with him as he watched them play from a young age into adulthood. His harmonious spirit and desire to share music and art enriched the lives of many around him.

Christopher loved life in all things set before him. Along with being an accomplished musician, he was an adamant Dolphins fan, loved riding his motorcycle, gaming, fishing, building Gundam models, volunteering with his sons’ extracurricular activities throughout the years, and being everyone’s cheerleader as they each strived to reach their dreams. He was a solemn man, but a lover of life, and it showed daily.

Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Cristy Guevara, and his children, Jon (fiancé Kaylee), James, and Luis (Heather). He is also remembered affectionately by his siblings: Frank, Lazaro, Chachi, Carlos, Tarek, Elouise, Alex, Edward, and their significant others. He is also survived by his in-laws, Herbert & Linda Ballard, Kari (Freddie) Felice, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and battle buddies.

He is preceded in death by his father, Felix Martinez, and nephew Lazaro “Lazarito”.

As we reflect on his life, we celebrate the courage with which he served this country, the impact he made on the lives of students, and his vibrant love for music and family. Christopher Guevara will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. No services are currently planned; however, condolences may be shared on his tribute page.