APSU Women’s Basketball Continues Road Success with Win at Loyola-Chicago, 57-47

Chicago, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 57-47 win over Loyola-Chicago to remain undefeated on the road, Monday, at Gentile Arena.

Austin Peay (7-2) and Loyola (4-8) started back-and-forth as a layup by Anovia Sheals tied the game at six just three minutes into play. The Ramblers took the lead at 9-6 with a jumper and free throw by Brooklyn Vaughn, but a layup by Kyra Perkins from a Loyola turnover allowed the Govs to be down 9-8 going into the second quarter.

The Governors outscored the Ramblers 19-9 in the second quarter. A 13-0 run by the APSU Govs, including three three-pointers by JaNiah Newell, allowed the Govs a 24-11 lead. A Loyola three-pointer and free-throw cut the Ramblers’ deficit to eight, but a free-throw by Perkins ended the first half with the Govs leading 27-18.

Loyola battled back in the third quarter as a 9-0 run got them within two of the APSU Govs at 31-29 with five minutes remaining. The teams traded shots, but a three-point play by Sheals gave the Govs their seven-point lead back at 39-32 with under three minutes in the third frame remaining. A jumper by Vaughn got the Ramblers within three, but a layup by Maeva Fotsa and a free-throw by Sheals ended the third frame with the Govs leading 42-36.

A jumper by Jim’Miyah Branton, less than a minute into the fourth quarter, gave the Govs a 10-point lead at 46-36. An 8-0 run from the Ramblers gave cut their deficit to two at 46-44 with five and a half minutes remaining. Austin Peay State University responded with three consecutive layups to lead 52-44 with two minutes left in the game. A Rambler three-pointer would get them within five, but the Govs scored five points in the last 30 seconds of the game to lift them to the 57-47 victory.

The Difference

Field-goal percentage. The Governors outshot the Ramblers 42 percent to 28 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with 15 points.

JaNiah Newell had 11 points; Veronaye Charlton had 10.

Charlton led with five assists.

Lameria Thomas had 11 rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton had two steals.

