Clarksville Obituary: David Wayne Lynch

Clarksville, TN – David Wayne Lynch, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Palmyra, Tennessee, on December 20, 2025, at the age of 68. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments.

Born on July 24th, 1957, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, David grew up in the Montgomery Central School System, which instilled in him the values of hard work and community. His career was dedicated to serving others as he worked at CIG Glass in Cumberland City, Tennessee, where he was known for his solid work ethic.

David was a devoted husband to Peggy Harrison Lynch, with whom he shared a life filled with love and companionship. He was a proud father to his children, who brought immense joy and pride into his life. As a grandfather, David enjoyed the special bond he shared with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a source of great pride for him.

In addition to his family commitments, David had a deep appreciation for nature. He found peace in gardening and serenity in fishing, activities that allowed him to connect with the outdoors and reflect on life’s simple pleasures. His faith was a cornerstone of his life, and he was a member of the Assembly of Yahweh Church, where he cultivated lasting friendships and a sense of community.

David is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Lynch; his daughters, Alisha Slate and Lacy Barrett (Tyler); his brother and sisters, Rick Lynch, Darlene Mackens, and Debbie Hughes; and his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He joins his parents, John Wade Lynch and Bettie Black Lynch, his son, Adam Lynch, and his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Proctor, all who preceded him in death.

A visitation to honor David’s life will be held on December 22nd, 2025, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. A private family burial will take place at the Black Family Cemetery. Senior Missionary Walter Jernigan will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are Tyler Barrett, Hunter Slate, Dustin Proctor, Dustin Blanton, Hayden Lynch, Clyde Karnes, and Rick Lynch.

David’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, and his legacy of kindness and devotion will continue through his family.