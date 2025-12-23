Austin Peay State University Researcher Shares How Pets Help Tennesseans Manage Holiday Stress

Clarksville, TN – As holiday stress rises for many Tennesseans, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Dr. Debra Rose Wilson says one of the simplest forms of relief may already be curled up on the living room floor.

Wilson, the School of Nursing’s Lenora C. Reuther Chair of Excellence and a nationally recognized scholar in psychoneuroimmunology, co-authored “The Holistic Effects of Interacting with Animals” in the American Holistic Nurses Association’s magazine Beginnings earlier this year.

The article synthesizes decades of research demonstrating how simple interactions with animals influence the body’s stress response, emotional regulation, and overall well-being.

Wilson and her co-author outline how spending time with pets, or even observing animals in calm environments, can set off a cascade of physiological benefits.

These include:

Boosting feel-good neurochemicals. Interacting with animals increases oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine, which support bonding, pleasure, and emotional balance.

Interacting with animals increases oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine, which support bonding, pleasure, and emotional balance. Reducing stress hormones . Cortisol levels drop during activities such as petting, brushing, or quietly sitting with an animal.

. Cortisol levels drop during activities such as petting, brushing, or quietly sitting with an animal. Supporting cardiovascular regulation . Heart rate and blood pressure tend to stabilize, similar to effects seen in mindfulness or meditation practices.

. Heart rate and blood pressure tend to stabilize, similar to effects seen in mindfulness or meditation practices. Enhancing immune function . Research suggests animal interaction may reduce inflammation and strengthen the body’s ability to heal.

. Research suggests animal interaction may reduce inflammation and strengthen the body’s ability to heal. Promoting emotional safety and connection . Repeated interactions can create feedback loops that reinforce calmness and trust.

. Repeated interactions can create feedback loops that reinforce calmness and trust. Showing benefits across species. Studies indicate similar responses in dogs, cats, horses, cows, and rabbits, suggesting a shared mammalian reaction to safe, attuned contact.

“These findings affirm what holistic nurses have long understood. Healing is deeply relational,” Wilson said. “Animals remind us to slow down, breathe, and reconnect with our own capacity for calm.”

For Wilson, the appeal of this work is simple. It highlights everyday practices that promote health long before someone enters a hospital or clinic.

“Sometimes the best intervention is just sitting with a pet who meets you exactly where you are,” she said.

The article encourages nurses and community members to view human–animal interactions as meaningful contributors to well-being. They are not only feel-good moments, but evidence-supported components of whole-person health.

About the APSU School of Nursing

