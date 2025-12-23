Tickets on Sale for 23rd Annual ‘Vagina Monologues’ at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for our 23rd annual presentation of Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues at the Roxy Regional Theatre!

As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin in 2026, The Vagina Monologues will be the first Roxy Regional Theatre production to be presented at our temporary location, just down the street at 114 Public Square. We can’t wait to see you in the new year!

Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry, this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”

Friday, January 16th at 7:00pm

Saturday, January 17th at 2:00pm

Sunday, January 18th at 2:00pm

The Vagina Monologues is produced in part by O’Neal & Trustee Kimberly Wiggins. This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: Our box office will be closed to in-person and phone sales through January 5th.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.