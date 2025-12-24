59.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureClarksville Rotary Club Unveils Peace Pole in Ceremony Celebrating Unity and Community
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Clarksville Rotary Club Unveils Peace Pole in Ceremony Celebrating Unity and Community

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Adrienne Fry, Dwight Thomas and Melanie Thompson
Adrienne Fry, Dwight Thomas and Melanie Thompson

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville Rotary Club’s Jill Moore recently welcomed about 100 guests to a Peace Pole Installation at Rotary Park.

“A peace pole is a commitment,” Moore said. “That we are a community that is going to collaborate, a community that is absolutely resolved to solve our conflicts with respect and with peace, and teach our children to do the same.

It’s a symbol that every voice matters, and that we are going to take that seriously and do everything we can to bring multiple voices, multiple perspectives, and people from many different places together, as we continue to build Clarksville into the community that we want it to be.”

The afternoon was filled with poetry readings, including one written by a Clarksville Christian School student. A message from Rotarian President Melanie Thompson, and to culminate the ceremony, folks representing different countries spoke the words “May peace prevail on earth” in their countries’ native languages.

On the pole, those words were written in the eight most-spoken languages in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Pam Powell read a selection from The Peace of Wild Things by Wendell Berry. CCS student Victoria King read a poem that she wrote.

Clarksville Rotary President Melanie Thompson thanked everyone for being there. “Today we plant more than a pole,” Thompson said. “We plant a promise. The promise that peace is possible, and that it begins right here in our own community. This peace pole is a reminder that respect, kindness, and understanding are the foundations of peace.

After the readings and the international presentation, everyone had a chance to paint peace rocks, then joined in a hike during which they placed them along the trails.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Vincent Cristaldi
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information