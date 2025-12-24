Santa’s Sleigh Spotted as NORAD Launches Its Annual Christmas Eve Tracking Operation

Peterson Air Force Base, CO – For the 70th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is thrilling families around the globe by tracking Santa Claus’s journey as he makes his way from the North Pole to homes everywhere on Christmas Eve.

What began in 1955 as a happy accident — when a Sears advertisement misprinted a number that directed eager children to a military command center — has blossomed into one of the most beloved holiday traditions in the world.

Each year, NORAD repurposes its cutting-edge radar systems, infrared satellites, and fighter jets to follow Santa’s sleigh in real time as he delivers presents across continents, delighting young and old alike. Alongside the high-tech tracking, observers enjoy fun holiday facts, interactive maps, and real-time updates through multiple platforms.

Families can join in the joy by following Santa’s progress through NORAD’s official tracker, available online, through mobile apps, social media channels, and even a dedicated hotline staffed by volunteers answering calls in dozens of languages from Peterson Space Force Base.

Watch the Magic Unfold: Check out the latest live Santa tracking video on YouTube right here — follow Santa’s real-time journey around the globe as NORAD updates his location and brings holiday cheer to millions:

With NORAD’s Santa Tracker now in full swing, children everywhere are refreshing maps, cozying up with cocoa, and counting down the moments until Santa arrives at their own rooftops. Whether you’re tracking Santa’s next gift drop or enjoying the holiday spirit with family, NORAD’s mission continues to spread joy across generations this festive season.

As Santa makes his rounds this Christmas Eve, families everywhere can share in the excitement by joining NORAD’s mission to track his journey. To follow Santa and experience the magic firsthand, visit the NORAD Santa Tracker.

From the first sighting of Santa’s sleigh over the Pacific to the final gift drop-off in the Americas, NORAD’s Santa Tracker ensures the spirit of Christmas is alive and well, reminding us all of the magic that brings people together during the most wonderful time of the year.